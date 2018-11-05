Police: Man tried robbing aspiring wrestler, got taken down

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut say an attempted robbery was foiled by the intended victim, who disarmed and took down his assailant with a move inspired by his training in lucha libre, a form of professional wrestling popularized in Mexico.

Stamford Police Sgt. Robert Shawinsky says the 57-year-old man told officers he was walking on a city street early Saturday when 43-year-old Israel Torres confronted him armed with a knife and demanded money. The Stamford Advocate reports the victim says he took a step back then decided to take down Torres with a wrestling move he had practiced.

Shawinsky says the wrestler punched Torres and pinned him to the ground until police arrived.

Shawinsky says Torres denied owning the knife and contends he was randomly attacked by the wrestler. He faces a robbery charge.