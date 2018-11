ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — A woman died Monday morning after a fire broke out at her home in Rockaway Beach, authorities said. Three firefighters were also injured battling the blaze.

Authorities received a call shortly before 8 a.m. for a fire at a home on Beach 95th Street. The 47-year-old woman, identified as Dawn Greig, was transported to a hospital where she died shortly after from her injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.