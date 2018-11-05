Mets fire hitting coach Roessler, bullpen coach Bones

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The New York Mets have fired hitting coach Pat Roessler and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

After meeting last week with manager Mickey Callaway, new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday that bench coach Gary DiSarcina will replace third-base coach Glenn Sherlock, who will shift to first-base coach.

Former Philadelphia Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., who had been first-base coach, will become a front office adviser.

Van Wagenen, the former agent hired last week to replace Sandy Alderson, said he had asked Alderson’s top three assistants to stay on: assistant general manager John Ricco and special advisers JP Ricciardi and Omar Minaya. Ricco and Minaya were at the annual general managers’ meetings and Ricciardi was en route.

Van Wagenen did not specify if all three had decided to stay with the Mets long-term or whether their roles would change.