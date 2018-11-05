Lucky NJ retiree wins more $5M from Lottery, then wins twice more on the same day

EDGEWATER, NJ — A retiree from New Jersey didn’t stop after he won $5 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket; he was still feeling lucky.

Robert Stewart’s first lucky ticket was one of several he bought on Aug. 2, according to the NJ Lottery. He called his mom after he won and asked her if she was sitting down.

“Oh my God,” she said after Stewart told her the news.

Stewart decided to keep going after uncovering his $5 million prize. He purchased two more tickets later that night and won another $600 between the tickets.

Before this, his biggest win playing the Lottery was $2,500.

He’s planning to invest the money and use it to help his family and friends.