Faculty member at NJ school arrested for making terroristic threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew Acosta, 33, of Kenilworth was charged with one count of third degree terroristic threats and one count of fourth degree risking widespread injury or damage after making an alleged threat towards the Cranford elementary and middle school.

“In today’s day and age, we must take every threat or negative comment involving our schools seriously,” Cranford Chief Ryan Greco said in a statement. “We will act swiftly and certainly to protect the safety of our children.”

Officials noted that there is no additional threat to the school.

The nature of the threat or what was said was not immediately known.

"I am deeply saddened that this event occurred, but I am so appreciative of the collective response of Orange Avenue School Administration, OAS Staff, and the Cranford Police Department as we work together to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our students," Cranford Superintendent Scott Rubin said in a statement.

Acosta was remanded to the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.