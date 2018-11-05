Election Day 2018: New Jersey voter guide

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey voters will settle an expensive, and at-times ugly Senate race Tuesday along with a dozen House seats, including two where Republican incumbents are retiring. Here’s a guide with all of the important information PIX11 thinks you should know.
WHO IS ON THE BALLOT
U.S. Senator
- Robert Menendez: Democratic
- Bob Hugin: Republican
- Murray Sabrin: Libertarian
- Madelyn Hoffman: Green
- Tricia Flanagan: Conservative Independent
- Kevin Kimple: Independent
- Natalie Lynn River: Independent
- Hank Schroeder: Independent
The top of the ticket features two-term Sen. Menendez fighting to hold on in what experts say is an unexpectedly close contest against Hugin, who has given his campaign more than $30 million.
Hugin seized on Menendez’s 2017 federal trial, which ended with the corruption charges being dropped, but also led to a harshly worded Senate Ethics Committee admonishment.
Menendez has tried to link Hugin to President Donald Trump, highlighting past contributions to him, but his campaign has been outspent thanks to Hugin’s deep pockets.
Hugin says he will be an independent voice if elected.
New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972, and many had expected the seat to stay firmly in Democratic control, but Hugin’s ads may have affected some voters as polls show the race tightening.
WHEN / WHERE
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To vote using an absentee ballot, an application can also be submitted in person to county election officials until 3 p.m. on the day before the election. A returned absentee ballot must then be received by election officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information on where your polling place is, click here.
FREE / DISCOUNTED TRANSPORTATION
- Citi Bike is offering free day passes with the code BIKETOVOTE.
- Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides in NYC on Election Day. Click here to get the promo code.
- Uber is offering $10 off a single ride on Election Day. Make sure your Uber app is updated and use code VOTE2018 to receive the discount.
- Lime is offering free bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters to use to and from polling locations, up to 30 minutes. Use the code LIME2VOTE18.
HELP ON THE GO
If you’re headed to the polls and have more questions, call NJ Division of Elections at 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).