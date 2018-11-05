Arrests made as people try to hang mystery banner from Manhattan Bridge

NEW YORK — Three people were arrested Monday when they allegedly tried to hang a banner from the Manhattan Bridge.

The incident happened around 6 a.m., on the eve of Election Day — but we may never know what the banner said, or if it was even political in nature.

Responding officers stopped those attempting to hang the banner off the bridge and took them in to custody, according to the NYPD.

A portion of the banner was left hanging before officials dropped it in to the water and police were seen dragging it on to an NYPD boat.

Unfortunately for curious viewers, the banner’s text was never made visible.

AIR11 was over the scene: