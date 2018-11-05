Election Day 2018: What New Yorkers need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers are getting ready to head to the polls in t-minus one day. To help get you ready, PIX11 has compiled all of the information you need to know before going out to vote.

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT

Governor / lieutenant governor

Andrew M. Cuomo / Kathy C. Hochul: Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality

Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality Marc Molinaro / Julie Killian: Republican, Conservative, Reform

Republican, Conservative, Reform Stephanie A. Miner / Michael J. Volpe: Serve America Movement

Serve America Movement Howie Hawkins / Jia Lee: Green

Green Larry Sharpe / Andrew C. Hollister: Libertarian

Democratic Incumbent Gov. Cuomo is seeking re-election for his third term. A Siena College poll released on Sunday has Cuomo leading with 49 percent compared to his competitor, current Dutchess County Executive Rep. Molinario, who is at 36 percent.

U.S. Senate

Kirsten E. Gillibrand: Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality

Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality Chele Chiavacci Farley: Republican, Conservative, Reform

Democratic Incumbent Sen. Gillibrand is seeking her second term as New York's junior senator. The Siena College poll shows Gillibrand being favored with 58 percent of votes compared to Farley, who has 35 percent.

Attorney general

Letitia A. James: Democrat, Working Families, Independence

Democrat, Working Families, Independence Keith Wofford: Republican, Conservative

Republican, Conservative Michael Sussman: Green

Green Nancy B. Sliwa: Reform

Reform Christopher B. Garvey: Libertarian

The Siena College poll shows James, who is currently New York City's public advocate, with 49 percent, compared to Wofford, at 37 percent.

House of Representatives: All 27 of New York's congressional districts are up for election this year. For a breakdown on who's running, click here.

State comptroller



Thomas DiNapoli: Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality, Reform)

Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women's Equality, Reform) Jonathan Trichter: Republican, Conservative

Republican, Conservative Mark Dunlea: Green

Green Cruger Gallaudet: Libertarian

Democratic Comptroller DiNapoli is seeking re-election as the state's chief financial officer. A Siena poll shows him at 62 percent, compared to Trichter at 25 percent.

State Legislature: For the State Senate, all 63 seats are up for grabs. Click here for a breakdown of senate candidates. For the State Assembly, all 150 seats are open. Click here for a breakdown of assembly candidates.

WHEN TO VOTE

The general election takes place this Tuesday, with polls opening up at 6 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. You can also hand deliver your absentee ballot to the Borough Office on Election Day. Click here for more information.

WHERE TO VOTE

The Board of Elections offers this tool to help you determine where you can vote.

FREE / DISCOUNTED TRANSPORTATION

Citi Bike is offering free day passes with the code BIKETOVOTE.

Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides in NYC on Election Day. Click here to get the promo code.

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride on Election Day. Make sure your Uber app is updated and use code VOTE2018 to receive the discount.

Lime is offering free bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters to use to and from polling locations, up to 30 minutes. Use the code LIME2VOTE18.

ISSUES

To report problems on Election Day, call 866-VOTE-NYC.

HELP ON THE GO

If you're headed to the polls and have more questions, download the new Politiscope app.