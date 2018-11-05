78 students kidnapped from Presbyterian school: Cameroon governor

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — The Cameroon governor said on Monday that armed men kidnapped 78 students from a Presbyterian school in Nkwen village in restive northwest.

The school’s principal and a teacher were also kidnapped by people who don’t want a ransom, but rather want remaining students to be sent home, sources tell The Guardian.

Cameroon, an English-speaking central African country, has been marred by a separatist rebellion in recent years, the BBC reports.

Most English-speaking schools have closed, but some remain open, including the one where the students were taken, The Guardian reports.

