2 arrests made in shooting death of 17-year-old girl from Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Police arrested two people in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Jersey City, prosecutors said Monday.

Jade Saunders was killed by a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was a senior at Lincoln High School, according to the high school’s principal Chris Gadsden.

Gadsden shared a photo of Saunders on his Facebook page.

“Jade was supposed to enjoy this senior year with her friends at Lincoln and Renaissance,” he wrote. “Jade was trying her hardest to graduate, go to prom, and live the life she was destined to live. I feel horrible for her friends who had witness her dying in front of them.”

One other person suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office has not yet released additional information about the people n custody.