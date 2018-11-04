Store employee pepper sprayed during robbery in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for the two men who allegedly pepper sprayed store employees during a robbery in the Bronx.

On Nov. 1, police said two men entered a store on 2460 Grand Concourse and approached two employees.

One of the alleged thieves displaced a firearm and demanded store merchandise while the second man pepper sprayed one employee.

They took about 113 cellphones and fled on foot, according to police.

Both victims refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).