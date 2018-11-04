Racist graffiti at African Burial Ground National Monument in Manhattan investigated by NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking at surveillance video to determine who wrote racist graffiti at the African Burial Ground National Monument in Manhattan.

Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Someone used black marker to write "kill N*****s" on a plaque at the site where 419 Africans are buried.

"You must be out of your mind if you think we’re going to remain silent," Assemblyman Charles Barron said. "We want an arrest."

The African Burial Ground National Monument sits directly across from 26 Federal Plaza and is just blocks away from federal and state court houses and City Hall. It’s an area filled with surveillance cameras.

No information has been released about potential suspects. Police have not released any surveillance images connected with the graffiti.

