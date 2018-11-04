NRCC demands apology from Pete Davidson, NBC after ‘SNL’ skit

WASHINGTON — The National Republican Congressional Committee is demanding an apology from NBC and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson after he allegedly mocked GOP candidate and war veteran Dan Crenshaw.

During an “SNL” skit, Davidson joked about the former Navy SEAL for wearing an eye patch. Crenshaw lost his eye during combat.

NRCC spokesperson, Jack Pandol, released a statement Sunday, criticizing Davidson’s actions, adding that being dumped is “no excuse for lashing out” at a war hero.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country. Pete Davidson and NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend – because they’re not laughing,” said Pandol.

Davidson and singer Ariana Grande ended their brief engagement in October. The couple began dating in May and confirmed reports they were engaged in June.

Shortly before the broadcast, Grande released a new song “Thank U, Next,” which referenced her past relationships, including Davidson.

Davidson referenced his split with Grande on “SNL,” calling her a “wonderful, strong person.”