Man steals packages from Long Island residences: police

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly stole several packages off of residences’ porches on Long Island.

Nicholas Robinson, 33, is accused of stealing packages from at least eight residences between Aug. 29 and Nov. 2.

On Friday, police responded to Commack Road in Brentwood regarding a larceny report.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched Robinson’s description and car, said police.

Robinson was later taken into custody and faces eight counts of petit larceny charges.

Police say Robinson was involved in the following robberies:

Aug. 29 – Two packages were stolen off the front porch of a residence on Roosevelt Avenue in Islip.

Sept. 28 — Two packages were stolen off the front porch of a residence on Union Boulevard in Islip.

Oct. 8 — A package was stolen off the front porch of a residence on Adams Street East in East Islip.

Oct. 12 — A package was stolen off the front porch of a residence on Cornell Street in Islip.

Oct. 15 — A package was stolen off the front porch of a residence on Redmond Avenue in Bay Shore.

Oct. 31 — Packages were stolen off the front porch of two different residences on First Avenue in Bayport.

Nov. 2 —A package was from a residence on Commack Road in Bay Shore.