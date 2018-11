JAMAICA, Queens — A man was shot and killed in Queens Saturday night, police said.

Authorities responded to a call about a person shot in front of a house in the vicinity of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 107th Avenue in Jamaica shortly before 11 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and investigation remains ongoing.