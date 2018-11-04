Man drives away during traffic stop on Long Island: police

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly drove away from police during a traffic stop.

Police conducted a traffic stop after they saw a vehicle driving along Franklin Avenue with a defective headlight.

During the investigation, the operator exited the vehicle and the front passenger moved into the driver’s seat, said cops.

When police instructed him to return to the passenger’s seat, he refused and proceeded to drive away, according to authorities.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the operator, identified as Deval Rhodes, 27, exited the driver’s seat and was taken into custody, said police.

Rhodes faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a forged instrument, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, unlawful possession of personal identification information, reckless driving, criminal possession of marijuana, and about 25 vehicle and traffic law violations.

According to authorities, Rhodes also had five open warrants in Nassau County.