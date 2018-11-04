× Key midterm-election battle on Staten Island: Dan Donovan vs. Max Rose

Democrats are hoping for a blue wave in Tuesday’s midterm election, allowing them to take back leadership in the House of Representatives.

There are several key races that will determine the balance. One of them is in New York’s 11th Congressional District where the Republican incumbent, Dan Donovan, is seeking his third term.

He faces a progressive challenger, Max Rose, who is out to become the first Democrat in a decade to win the district.

We hear Rose and Donovan on the issues facing New Yorkers and why voters should choose them on Election Day.