Bus drives away after 73-year-old man struck and killed: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by a bus that drove away in Manhattan Saturday night.

Police said the man was in the street along 10th Avenue and West 34th Street in midtown when he was struck by a bus at about 9:42 p.m.

The man was found with severe trauma to his head, said police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity will be released pending family notification.

Investigation revealed the bus was traveling north on 10th Avenue approaching West 34th Street when it struck the man.

According to police, the bus kept going.

The bus was located and stopped several blocks from the incident, said police.