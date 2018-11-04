Bomb squad called to Bay Ridge after several hand grenades found

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — The NYPD Bomb Squad was called to Bay Ridge on Sunday night after several hand grenades were found, Councilman Justin Brannan said.

Police were called following reports of a suspicious package at 71st Street and Narrows Avenue, Brannan said. It appears to be “2-3 old inactive or deactivated collectible hand grenades — the type you can buy in a military surplus store.”

They appear to have been thrown in the trash and then found by someone walking by, Brannan said.

Police called in the NYPD Bomb Squad “out of an abundance of caution,” Brannan said.