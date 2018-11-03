New balloons unveiled for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MANHATTAN — Brand new balloons took center stage during the Macy’s Balloonfest, in preparation for the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade less than three weeks away.

More than two hundred balloon handlers unveiled the newest additions to the Macy’s family of balloons. The newest members were “expertly test flown or driven under the direction of Macy’s highly skilled flight management team,” Macy’s said in a statement.

“We’re working on the new designs for the balloons and through the year the designs go to models, models go to patterns, pattern goes to fabric, fabric gets seamed together and finally today we inflate them and see them come to life,” John Piper, Vice President of Production at Macy’s Parade Studio, said.

The newest starts include: