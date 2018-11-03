Man shot, killed outside Brooklyn restaurant: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot outside a Brooklyn restaurant late Friday.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. outside the Atlantic Boat Club on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

When they arrived, officers found 27-year-old Kevin Virgo with gunshot wounds to this torso, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).