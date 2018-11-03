Man shot in East Harlem; police search for alleged gunman

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities are looking for the man who allegedly shot another man in East Harlem on Halloween.

Police said he displayed and discharged a firearm in the vicinity of Third Avenue and East 115th Street.

The victim, 22, was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. He is expected to survive, police said.

The alleged gunman fled into the Johnson Houses on East 112th Street and then into the Taft Houses on Madison Avenue to parts unknown, according to authorities.

