Man fatally shot in hallway of Brooklyn apartment

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a man’s death after he was found shot in the hallway outside his Brooklyn apartment Friday night.

Police responded to a report of an assault inside of the Bayview Houses along Shore Parkway in Canarsie at about 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Ponce with a gunshot wound to his head and torso in the fifth floor hallway, said cops.

According to police, Ponce lives on the fifth floor of the apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.