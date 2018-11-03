6 school buses catch fire in Westchester parking lot

ARMONK, N.Y. — Several school buses caught fire at a bus lot in Westchester County Friday night.

Authorities responded to a call about a smoke condition at the Byram Hills Transportation Department school bus parking lot shortly after 7:30 pm.

School vans in the lot were enveloped with fire, officials said. The fire started in one of the buses and spread to five others, consuming them in flames, according to authorities.

The vans were parked in a row of the fenced lot.

A total of six school buses and three passenger cars parked in close proximity were damaged, said officials.

Preliminary investigation determined nothing suspicious was found. Investigation remains ongoing.

At the time of the fire, a school play was taking place a few hundred feet away.

This was the second time this year when buses caught on fire at the lot. Several buses caught on fire during the late summer months.

PIX11’s Allison Kaden contributed to this report.