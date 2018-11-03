Police search for individual accused of scrawling anti-Semitic messages on homes in Brooklyn Heights

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Police are asking the public’s help identifying an individual accused of scrawling anti-Semitic messages on steps and garage doors of multiple homes in Brooklyn Heights.

Police say the unidentified individual used chalk to deface homes with racial slurs and drawings of swastikas.

“It’s stupidity and ignorance compounded by a certain baseline viciousness,” resident Bob Heelan said.

Heelan says he’s never seen anything like it in the 40 years he’s lived on the Garden Place block. Neighbors say the images were drawn in the middle of the night on Oct. 30. By early morning homeowners had washed them away.

Neighbors say in all, eight homes were hit with the hateful imagery. Although many question whether or not the perpetrators even understand the messages of hate they were spreading.

The anti-Semitic incident comes on the heels of attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27 that killed 11 people. So far this year, the NYPD says there have been more than 140 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city including 26 similar incidents in the last three weeks.