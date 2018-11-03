3 chase, stab man during robbery in the Bronx

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man was chased and stabbed as he walked into a Bronx subway station on Halloween, police said.

At about 9:25 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking into the subway station on East 205th Street and Bainbridge Avenue when three men started to chase him in an attempt to rob him, said cops.

The victim was then stabbed several times in the stomach and upper right arm, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The alleged attackers fled on foot to an unknown location. It was not immediately known if any objects were taken.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).