Wig shop beatdown: Search underway for three women who pummeled shop owner and stole wigs in Queens

JAMAICA CENTER, Queens — It was an act of brutality that came on the heels of another crime — all carried out over a dispute about wigs. Yes, wigs, and it's the reason there's a search now for three suspects.

"Assaulting, it's the first time for me," said the owner of My Hair & Beauty shop on Jamaica Avenue, where the crimes took place. "So, [I'm] very scared."

The shop, which specializes in selling wigs, is where on Oct. 23, the owner confronted a woman about a possible case of her having shoplifted earlier. That's when she and two women with her started pushing and pummeling the shop owner, who asked that his name not be revealed.

"They assaulted me," he told PIX11 News. "They assaulted, then took five wigs more."

So, it's a case of assault and robbery at the wig store. Police said $87 worth of merchandise was taken, but the double dose of crime left customers, as well as people in the neighborhood, surprised.

"Oh my God," said Richard Hilton, a local resident, when he watched the surveillance video that the NYPD released. "That's crazy. Terrible."

Yiaana Richie, a customer at My Hair & Beauty, echoed Hilton's reaction. "That's crazy," she said. "I don't understand that someone would attack someone like that, especially because he's nice."

The store is equipped with state-of-the-art cameras, which captured images of the three women very clearly. Now, investigators are hoping those clear images will help to get the suspects in custody.

Meanwhile, the shop owner said that he forgives the women, and that he's more interested in something other than their arrest.

"You steal the wig[s]," he said, in a comment directed at the women who attacked him, "you return back, please."

Police ask that anyone with any information about the suspects please call CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).