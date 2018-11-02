VIDEO: Sales attendant attacked during robbery at beauty store in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A sales attendant was attacked during a robbery at a Queens beauty store Tuesday afternoon.

The attendant at the Hair and Beauty supply store along Jamaica Avenue confronted three women who attempted to remove $87 worth of wigs from the store, police said.

Once confronted, the three women punched and kicked the victim throughout his body before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim refused medical attention.

Video surveillance shows the moment of the confrontation and attack.

