Stray bullet shatters 11-year-old boy’s Bronx bedroom window

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A stray bullet shattered an 11-year-old boy's bedroom window following an argument in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx last Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, in front of a residential building in the vicinity of East 148 Street and St. Ann's Avenue.

Police say an individual fired one shot during an altercation with another unknown man. The shot struck and shattered a bedroom window where an 11-year-old boy slept.

"I looked at the window and noticed 'oh my god it was shot' and then I just told him to go down," the 11-year-old's mother said to PIX11 News.

The individual fled the scene on foot westbound on East 148 Street.

No injuries were reported.

"It missed my son," the mother said. "He was laying down on the opposite side of where the bullet got in the window."

The individual is described as a male; last seen wearing a red coat with a fur-lined hood, a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.