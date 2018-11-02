Queens day care worker indicted for attempted murders in stabbing of three infants, two adults

FLUSHING, Queens — A woman accused of stabbing three newborns and two adults at an unlicensed day care facility in Queens is facing a 10-count indictment, including attempted murder charges, officials announced Friday.

A grand jury indicted Yu Wan Fang on four counts of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The 52-year-old allegedly attacked three newborns and two adults at an unlicensed birthing center where she worked, which she claims was a case of mistaken identity.

“I don’t know why I did such a thing or what I was thinking about,” Wang told the Daily News weeks after the attack. “At the moment, I thought they were not babies, but wolves.”

According to authorities, there were nine children and their parents at the location during the time of the incident.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered Wang laying in the basement kitchen floor unconscious.

She had caused a wound that appeared to be self inflicted on her wrist, and was taken into a custody for a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.

“The defendant carried out a brutal attack on several individuals including defenseless, innocent children,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said. “With a knife in hand, the defendant slashed and stabbed several infants.”

If convicted, Fang faces between five to 25 years in prison.