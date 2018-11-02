2018 NYC Marathon street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Excitement and preparations are building as the TCS New York City Marathon approaches Sunday.

The NYPD and security are prepared to watch over 50,000 runners as well as millions of spectators within a 26.2-mile stretch across the five boroughs.

Security will be at its highest this weekend, following multiple pipe bomb packages being sent across the nation, including Manhattan.

Thousands of officers, both uniformed and plain clothed will be on patrol.

Cement blockades implemented in start and finish lines.

Sand trucks will also be in the area, blocking unwanted vehicles in the area.

“I urge everyone to enjoy this event, but always remain alert.” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The Marathon’s course will be completely closed to vehicular traffic during the race between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. After sweep buses pass, streets will reopen to traffic.

Below is a list of citywide closures (Click here for specific times of individual closures):

Staten Island Portion

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Verrazano Bridge

Brooklyn Portion

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens Portion

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Manhattan Portion

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street and 120th Street

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street

59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

85th Street Approach to West Drive

81st Street Approach to West Drive

77th Street Approach to West Drive

67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx Portion