Neighbor arrested in fatal stabbing of 70-year-old woman on the UWS: police

NEW YORK — Police have charged a neighbor who has a history of emotional problems in the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old New York City advertising executive.

Anya Johnston was arrested Wednesday in the Oct. 21 death of Susan Trott. The 24-year-old was arraigned on Friday via video conference.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Police say officers have encountered Johnston in the past and had considered her an emotionally disturbed person.

Trott, a creative partner at a digital brand agency, was found stabbed in the back and slashed cross the throat in her Upper West Side bedroom.

Police said they found a trail of blood leading from the living room of Trott’s apartment all the way to Johnston’s apartment, who lived upstairs.

Johnston was considered a suspect almost immediately and was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors said Johnston lied about her whereabouts at the time of the murder and was recorded on police body camera wearing clothing that later tested positive for Trott’s blood.