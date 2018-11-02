Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Brooklyn synagogue with racial slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was apprehended Friday after allegedly vandalizing a synagogue in Brooklyn with racial slurs, officials said.

James Polite was charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti. The 26-year-old was admitted to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

According to police sources, the anti-Semitic messages were found scrawled on the staircase and hallways of the Union Temple of Brooklyn on Thursday.

There appears to have been no forced entry into the synagogue, police sources said.

The Union Temple preschool at the synagogue was canceled Friday as a result of the threats, police told PIX11.

“Broad City” actress Ilana Glazer was scheduled to host a political event Thursday night, with candidates running in the midterms at the Murmrr Theatre, a venue space at the synagogue.

The event was canceled after the messages were discovered.

“This was tremendously upsetting," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It’s coming at a time when Jewish people are feeling a profound sense of loss and sadness because of what happened in Pittsburgh and all those killed there because of their faith."

The incident comes less than a week after 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh when an alleged anti-Semitic gunman opened fire.

Homes in Brooklyn were also found vandalized with racial slurs and swastikas earlier this week. So far this year, the NYPD says there have been more than 140 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city.

Police did not immediately release the suspects identity.