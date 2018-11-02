GOP senators secure $40 million funding boost for LIRR signal upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Long Island Rail Road is getting a $40 million infusion to accelerate work on much-needed signal upgrades.

The funding, secured by Long Island Republican senators, will go towards the LIRR’s implementation of phase 2 of the Centralized Train Control and signal tower consolidation.

This will assist in keeping trains on schedule and help speed up response times for emergencies.

“LIRR riders are tired of cancelled trains and poor on-time performance that only gets reliably worse. This $40 million from Republican senators puts the LIRR back on track to meet the expectations of their ridership who deserve a system that works. I look forward to working with my colleagues to make sure that this project moves full speed ahead,”said Majority Leader Flanagan.

The MTA’s current Capital Program does not include funding for the full implementation of Centralized Train Control on the LIRR, but officials hope the new system will end frustration and delays.