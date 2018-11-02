Wind advisory set for Saturday, with heavy rain and 50 mph wind gusts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first half of the weekend will be a stormy one as heavy rain followed by strong winds descend on the tri-state area.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds will blow from the west between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

"Winds may down small tree limbs and branches, resulting in isolated to scattered power outages." forecasters said in a statement.

The storminess will accompany a cold front that will bring an abrupt end to our three-day stretch of spring-like weather, with highs in the low 70s Friday afternoon. Temperatures by Saturday afternoon will dip into the 50s.

The first concern will be the heavy rain, starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning, tapering off after sunrise. One to 2 inches of rain is possible, with a chance of flooding in flood-prone locations.

But as the rain ends, the winds will pick up in the afternoon, with the possibility of tropical storm-force winds in places before dying down Saturday night.

As high pressure builds, skies will clear by later afternoon, and Sunday will dawn mostly sunny and seasonally cool, with highs in the mid 50s, perfect for the 50,000 runners and countless spectators at the New York Marathon.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain as an area of low pressure passes through the region, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a continuing chance of showers as another cold front will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

The end of the week looks fair and seasonably cool, with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 50s.