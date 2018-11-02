Fighting rats, bringing the heat: Here’s how Monica made it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kashauna Jones lives at the Moore Houses in the Bronx and says the back of her building has become a rat playground.

Jones sent PIX11 News video of a rat inside her stove.

Jones’ 14-year-old son says he’s afraid to cook in his own kitchen.

“One day I was going to make a pizza, the rat ran out and so I ran out,” Krashawn Jones said.

In April, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $32 million plan to crack down on rodents at 10 of NYCHA's most infested developments.

A NYCHA spokesperson said: “Our residents should not have to live in these conditions. Since this first came to our attention, we have taken aggressive steps to address the current rodent infestation by treating inside the apartment and outside the buildings. We will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation.”

The spokesperson also said exterminators have treated the apartment, and the area outside the building, for rodent issues, among a series of steps to address the problem, including replacing the resident's stove.

Only three weeks into the heating season, thousands of residents have been affected by outages, according to the Legal Aid Society.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer says a big pocket of pain is at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

“We need to keep the heat on NYCHA to provide heat to families," Van Bramer said. Joanne Bullock said she’s heard the city’s promises for more heat, but she's afraid they can’t deliver.

“Last week, it was no hot water and this week no heat," Bullock said. "Now we have heat and hot water. That’s lucky."

A NYCHA spokesperson says they announced heating improvements earlier this month. This includes Queensbridge North and Queensbridge South Houses.

The spokesperson said: “NYCHA’s leadership remains committed to meeting its obligations to better serve our residents. In the last six months, we have made capital investments, enhanced staffing and management, and improved communications with tenants to expedite repairs, streamline reporting, and stop outages before they happen.”

