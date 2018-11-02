Here’s how a watch store changes their timepieces after Daylight Saving Time ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, which means it’s time to readjust your watch.

For most people, the task takes a few minutes. But for a watch store? Time is of the essence.

“We have approximately 2,000 to 2,500 watches in this location, and it roughly takes us about three days to complete the process,” Michael Gordon, store director of Tourneau’s location at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street, told PIX11 News.

The grueling task begins when the store opens its doors a few hours after we fall back. Eight employees go case by case, watch by watch to change each individual piece.

“It’s impossible to get every watch correctly set to the atomic clock, but we try and get it as close as we can," said Gordon.

While the task may be tedious, it allows the store to check its large inventory.

“We always find new hidden gems and watches that have maybe functions that we didn’t realize before,” said Gordon.

The start and end of Daylight Saving Time is also a good opportunity to check your watch’s health. Gordon says that if the second hand isn’t ticking, it’s an indication a battery is dead. You also should wipe down your watch to make sure there is no lingering dirt or sweat.

For a more thorough check-up of if your clock is functioning properly, head to a store.