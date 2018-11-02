Family friend to run NYC Marathon in memory of fallen NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The New York City Marathon will mark two years since Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in the line of duty, a close family friend will dedicate her run to his memory.

“They don’t have a daddy, they don’t have someone to tuck them into bed,” said Lisa Tuozzolo, wife of the fallen officer. “For me that’s the hardest thing”

Sgt. Tuozzolo died protecting his brothers in blue, yelling gun twice before being fatally shot by career criminal Manuel Rosales in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

He was able to warn other officers who returned fire and killed Rosales.

Sgt. Tuozzolo was a 19-year veteran of the force.

“I am running for Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo the marathon this year will mark the second year anniversary of when he was killed,” said Ann-Marie Dunn, who is a close family friend.

For eight years, Ann-Marie Dunn and Lisa Tuozzolo have been close friends.

So close that as fate would have it they even gave birth to their now six-year-old boys only eight hours apart.

Last year, Dunn dreamt she was running the marathon wearing the number 870, Sgt. Tuozzolo badge number.

“So I asked, ‘can I run in his honor?,'” said Dunn.

“It’s bittersweet because I would love to be able to see Ann running on Sunday just for the love and the passion of her running and I would love to have my husband by my side, cheering her on with her husband and her family,” Tuozzolo said.

Dunn signed up for the marathon not knowing if she would be one of the 20 percent of people who are picked through a lottery system.

But she did -- and has been training for 20 weeks.

The number she will be wearing is 43870 -- for the 43rd police precinct and Sgt Tuozzolo badge number.

“There are times when it’s tough and I put on my sneakers.. lace them,” Dunn said. “I know he’s right there with me.”

She will be wearing a shirt that says Team Tuozzolo, sold at the 43rd police precinct that benefits the Silver Shield Foundation, which helps the children of fallen officers go to college.

You can also donate here:

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/never-forget870