Disabled track equipment causes delays on NJ Transit, Amtrak, LIRR

NEW YORK — Disabled rail maintenance equipment in the North Tube of the Hudson River Tunnel has caused delays on commuter trains in and out of Penn Station New York during the Friday morning commute.

Expect delays up to 60 minutes, NJ Transit tweeted.

All trains are currently single tracking, using the South Tube, affecting all Amtrak and commuter trains traveling in and out of the station, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored by the PATH, NJT Bus and private carrier buses.

LIRR customers are told to expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes into and out of Penn Station. Several trains will be canceled, combined and diverted, the agency tweeted.

To alleviate congestion, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at the Jamaica, Penn Station, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Woodside and Flushing-Main Street train stations.

LIRR Customers: To help alleviate congestion caused by a derailed Amtrak track car west of Penn Station, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Jamaica (E, J, Z), Penn Station (A,C,E), Kew Gardens (E,F), Forest Hills (E,F), Woodside (7) and Flushing-Main Street (7). — LIRR (@LIRR) November 2, 2018

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing.

Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time.