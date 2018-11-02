Hate-filled graffiti found scrawled inside Brooklyn synagogue: police

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An event at a synagogue in Brooklyn was canceled Thursday after it was vandalized with racial slurs.
According to police sources, the anti-Semitic messages were found scrawled on the staircase and hallways of the Union Temple of Brooklyn.
Video surveillance is being reviewed.
There appears to have been no forced entry into the synagogue, police sources said.
Police are treating the matter as a hate crime. No arrests have been made.
“Broad City” actress Ilana Glazer was scheduled to host a political event with candidates running in the midterms at the Murmrr Theatre, a venue space at the synagogue.
The event was canceled after the messages were discovered. A video posted on Instagram shows the actress speaking to the crowd.
My friends surprised me for my birthday tonight with tickets to see @ilanusglazer speak at @generatorcollective - a series of talks with activists and politicians about the importance of voting and humanizing politics. Unfortunately, after waiting for over an hour to enter the auditorium, we were notified that some emboldened bigot had covered the walls of the Jewish temple that was housing the event with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. Organizers felt unsafe and uncomfortable carrying on with the event, and rightfully shut it down. THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO ELECT GOOD PEOPLE INTO OFFICE. This is why we gathered tonight. This is why we protest and demand real, direct action against acts of hate and violence. Thank you to the ever-badass @ilanusglazer and Amy Goodman of @democracynow for putting these kinds of events together and staying strong in the face of incredible intolerance. We will not be stopped or silenced. Your hate has no place in this country. ✊🏽 #VOTE
The incident comes less than a week after 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh when an alleged anti-Semitic gunman opened fire.
Homes in Brooklyn were also found vandalized with racial slurs and swastikas earlier this week. So far this year, the NYPD says there have been more than 140 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city.