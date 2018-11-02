Hate-filled graffiti found scrawled inside Brooklyn synagogue: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An event at a synagogue in Brooklyn was canceled Thursday after it was vandalized with racial slurs.

According to police sources, the anti-Semitic messages were found scrawled on the staircase and hallways of the Union Temple of Brooklyn.

Video surveillance is being reviewed.

There appears to have been no forced entry into the synagogue, police sources said.

Police are treating the matter as a hate crime. No arrests have been made.

“Broad City” actress Ilana Glazer was scheduled to host a political event with candidates running in the midterms at the Murmrr Theatre, a venue space at the synagogue.

The event was canceled after the messages were discovered. A video posted on Instagram shows the actress speaking to the crowd.

The incident comes less than a week after 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh when an alleged anti-Semitic gunman opened fire.

Homes in Brooklyn were also found vandalized with racial slurs and swastikas earlier this week. So far this year, the NYPD says there have been more than 140 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city.