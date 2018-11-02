Alec Baldwin arrested for allegedly punching man in face over parking spot: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin, no stranger to flashes of temper, was arrested Friday for allegedly punching a man in the face in a dispute over a parking spot, police sources told PIX11.

Baldwin, 60, was arguing with a man in his 40s over the spot when the incident occurred at East 10th Street near University Place, according to the NYPD sources.

Police officially would only confirm the actor punched someone in the face when a verbal altercation turned physical.

The person's condition is not known.

When asked about the incident, President Donald Trump, a frequent social-media sparring partner of Baldwin, who portrays the president on "Saturday Night Live," told the press simply: "I wish him luck."

Baldwin, a Long Island native, has enjoyed a long career on the silver screen and as a pop-culture figure. His reputation includes a long history of hotheaded behavior.

Baldwin was previously arrested in Manhattan for allegedly riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street and acting belligerently toward officers.