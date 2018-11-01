Top bosses invited to spend night in NYCHA buildings to experience pain after 70K impacted by outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Joey Koch, the Senior Vice President for operations support services of NYCHA, said thousands of residents have already experienced heat and hot water outages in just the first few weeks of this years heating season at a NYCHA board meeting Wednesday night.

“For this heating season beginning Oct. 1 through Oct. 28, we have experienced 160 heat and hot water unplanned outages, at 70 developments, affecting over 32,000 units, and over 72,000 people," Koch said.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says it’s time for the NYCHA board to feel the cold and sleepover in a NYCHA apartment.

“We’ve allocated the money, we’ve highlighted the issues you’ve reported it dozens of times, the NYCHA board members should see it for themselves,” Diaz said.

Diaz says he sent a letter to the interim chair of NYCHA putting in a formal request for a NYCHA sleepover.

“Non-NYCHA resident members should spend at least one week in an apartment that’s identified by NYCHA residents, so they can see this is serious what we are taking about here,” Diaz said.

A NYCHA spokesperson said, “We are focused on real solutions not diversions.”

