Shopper punched, robbed inside Macy’s Herald Square

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan — A shopper was punched and robbed at the Macy’s Herald Square late last month.

On Oct. 27, police said a 46-year-old man was shopping inside the Macy’s in Herald Square, when he was punched in the face.

The victim fell to the ground as the attacker took his bags, according to police. A second man acted as a lookout.

The two individuals exited the store and fled into the subway station, said police.

The victim sustained lacerations on his face, said cops.

One individual is described to be a male and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with orange lines and black pants.

The second male was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes, black sweatpants, black sneakers and a black winter hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).