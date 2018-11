MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Manhattan early Thursday.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue at about 5 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene, said police.

Video captured by a PIX11 photographer shows a yellow taxi on scene with a broken windshield.

No further information was immediately made available.