Owner devastated after pair of pugs dog-napped from parked car outside NJ Goodwill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFFWOOD, N.J. — A devastated 71-year-old dog owner hasn't slept since his two pugs were snatched from his car.

The dogs, aged 4 and 7, were taken from Joseph Savoca's car parked outside a Goodwill Store on Route 35 in Cliffwood on Oct. 22. The Monmouth County man left the pups inside his 1989 Mustang, entering the store to look for his girlfriend who had been shopping. When he returned 10 minutes later, the pugs were gone.

"They saw these dogs in the car and you know it was an opportunity for them probably to make money," he said.

Savoca admits that the vehicle had faulty locks , which made it easier for the thief to gain access.

"If you have any humanity at all in you, give these dogs back," a tearful Savoca said, hoping for the return of his beloved pugs, Joyce and Basil.

Since then, he said the loss has taken a toll on his health.

"I haven’t slept since this happened really," he told PIX11 News. "I sleep an hour here and an hour there, but I am not doing well."

Aberdeen Township Police Department is still investigating. Limited surveillance footage has offered few clues on a suspect.

In most cases, surveillance footage is usually key in identifying a suspect, but in this case, Savoca parked his car slightly out of frame from the only surveillance camera outside the shop.

A reward is being offered for Basil and Joyce’s safe return. Anyone with information is urged to call police.