NYC launches ‘Dusk and Darkness’ safety campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As darkness falls across the city when daylight saving time ends, New York City officials announce the return of their “Dusk and Darkness” safety campaign.

The NYPD and Department of Transportation will begin their third annual “Dusk and Darkness” campaign, which reminds drivers that crashes involving pedestrians dramatically increase after daylight saving time ends.

As part of the Vision Zero initiative, the return of the campaign focuses on younger drivers.

Data shows about 20 percent of fatal crashes last year involved drivers 25 or younger.

Street teams will be handing out postcards, urging everyone to slow down and be aware of the fatal trend.