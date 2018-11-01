‘Mom care’ event offers a special evening dedicated to celebrating mothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is so much focus and resources on child care but very little on self-care for mothers.

What is "mom care"? Why is it so important? How do you even implement it into your daily life?

That is why Athleta and Momsome have teamed up to bring a special evening dedicated to the celebration of mom’s and their care. They've brought in amazing brands to give our moms a night of pampering and top experts in the field of self-care to teach moms how to care for themselves to be the healthiest and happiest they can be.

A ticket includes a night of pampering, amazing gift bags and free giveaways from Space NK, savor//beauty, RPZL, URBN Playground, Swish Bev, Bare Snacks, Babyganics, Motherlove, and more. Plus receive 20 percent off your entire purchase from Athleta.

A portion of the evenings proceeds goes to the charity - Every Mother Counts.

Click here for tickets here.