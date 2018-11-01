Livery cab driver robbed in the Bronx: police

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, the Bronx — A livery cab driver was robbed by two men in the Bronx, police said.

On Oct. 14, the 53-year-old was operating a livery cab in the vicinity of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Charlotte Gardens when two men approached him, authorities said.

One of the unidentified men placed an unknown object against the victim’s neck and demanded money, according to police.

They fled the scene with about $150, said cops.

No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance shows the two alleged robbers running.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).