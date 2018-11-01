Judge approves first bail package for a suspect in slaying of Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A judge has approved a bail package for the 11th suspect to be arrested in the Bronx bodega murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21, of the Bronx, is the first suspect out of the 14 men arrested to be offered the package.

Pacheco, or his family, has to come up with a fully secured bond of $500,000 or property that is worth as much in order to make bail.

Pacheco surrendered to officers at the 48th Precinct back in July, accompanied by his lawyer. He is charged with murder in the second degree, gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, and manslaughter with intent to cause physical injury.

If Pacheco is able to come up with the money for bail, he will have to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor that would track all his movements. His next hearing is Dec. 21.

Pacheco allegedly was part of the foot chase that pursued a terrified Guzman-Feliz for blocks, after a convoy of four vehicles carrying alleged Trinitarios gang members went looking for rivals the night of June 20.

A source told PIX11 that Guzman-Feliz became scared when he saw the posse in the cars and started running. That’s when they gave chase.

The teen literally ran out of his sandals as he raced down Third Avenue and then turned down East 183rd Street, dodging into the bodega at Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street. The bodega was close to his home.

Disturbing surveillance footage from inside the bodega revealed Guzman-Feliz desperately jumped over the counter, seeking a haven from his pursuers.

A group of men stormed into the store and pulled the teen out from behind the counter, after punching him repeatedly, before dragging him out to the sidewalk, where he was stabbed with knives and a machete.

The teen received a lethal stab wound to his neck, stumbled back into the bodega and slumped over the counter. He was told to go to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital for help and took off running. He collapsed on the sidewalk and bled to death outside the hospital.