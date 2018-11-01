Holiday season is already here — is it too soon?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- It used to be you had to wait until after Thanksgiving to celebrate the holidays, but it seems like year after year the date gets closer and closer.

Halloween outfits haven’t even put away and Macy’s on 34th Street has Christmas lights already ouT. The official display will be unveiled on November 15, still well before Thanksgiving.

“I haven’t had enough pumpkin, like it’s still November,” said Amber Jackson who thinks it’s too soon to celebrate the holidays. “Thanksgiving comes first.”

The signs are all around us.

The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular will start on November 9.

At Saks Fifth Avenue, the lightshow is not on yet but they’re already setting up.

Some retail stores, like Old Navy in Times Square, already have holiday decorations out.

If you have Sirius XM you can already start playing holiday tunes 24/7 on the Hallmark radio channel.

The Hallmark TV channel has also been playing holiday movies since October 26.